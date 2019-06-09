Carl R. Reuter, Jr.



LaGrange - Carl Reuter passed away peacefully June 6th with his family at his side. He was 84 years old. Carl was born January 31, 1935 in Lawrence Massachusetts, son of Carl R and Florence Reuter. He grew up in Methuen Ma., graduating from Edward Searls High School. He married his High School sweetheart, Dorothy, February 12th, 1956, and remained married for 63 years.



Carl enlisted in the US Army, 18th Infantry, February 1954. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal of Honor and was promoted to Ammunitions Specialist July 1955. In December 1955 he was released to US Army Reserve, completing eight years of service. Carl achieved his Industrial Engineering degree, Northeastern University, Boston in 1959.



Carl was hired at IBM East Fishkill as an Engineer, 1962. He held numerous management positions within Engineering, Components and Finance Divisions, until his retirement, June 1992.



Carl loved to operate and swim in his pool at home. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially baseball, and was very proud to coach Little League and basketball with his sons. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. Carl closely followed politics and was never shy about expressing his opinions. Forever the practical joker, he enjoyed life to the fullest. Extremely proud of his military service, Carl continued to serve as a member of American Legion Post 427, Wappinger Falls.



Carl adored his family and is survived by his wife Dorothy (Poughkeepsie), his Daughter Lynne Rosin (Valrico, Florida), and Sons Bill, wife Sylvia (Poughkeepsie), Steven, wife Terri (Saugerties), David , wife Cheryl (Hyde Park), and Brother Richard, (Jupiter, Florida), seven Grand Children, two Great Grandchildren and extended family.



Visitation will be Thursday June 13th 4-8pm, William G. Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. Service will be 10:00am, Friday June 14th Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, followed by Internment, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie.



Donations in memory can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134, [email protected] If you wish to send online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 9 to June 12, 2019