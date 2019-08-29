|
|
Carl von Hagen
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Carl H. von Hagen, 89, an area resident since 1980, died on August 28, 2019 at home. He previously lived in Mahopac and Yonkers.
Born in Dortmund, Germany on October 20, 1929, Carl was the son of the late Ludwig and Maria (Bussmann) von Hagen. He was a skilled cabinet maker who was trained in Germany before opening his own business, A-1 Cabinets in Carmel and Wappingers Falls.
He was a life member of the Carmel Masonic Lodge #421. Carl enjoyed Friday night poker games with his friends and meeting the "Breakfast Club" at East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli.
On April 7, 1957 in Yonkers, he married Helen (Passeri) von Hagen who predeceased him in 2014. Carl is survived by his daughters, Sandra Cavallo and her husband Phillip of West Falmouth, MA, and Marlene von Hagen and her husband John Schrader of Pleasantville, NY; his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Popop", Eva Day and her husband Tim, David von Hagen, Gianni and Nathalie Cavallo, and Olivia and Alexander von Hagen; his great-grandson, Jeffrey Gilbert Day; and his sister-in-law, Ruth von Hagen of Bad Herrenalb, Germany. He was also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey von Hagen on April 29, 2009.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction with the funeral service at 7:30 pm.
In memory of his son Jeffrey, Carl would have liked for donations to be made in his memory to AFSP (American Federation for Suicide Prevention) in lieu of flowers. Please visit Carl's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 29, 2019