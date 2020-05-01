|
Carlo J. Cantarella
Wappingers Falls - Carlo Joseph Cantarella, 93 of Wappingers Falls, NY went peacefully to be with the love of his life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The oldest of seven children, Carlo was born November 21,1926 in the Bronx, NY to Anthony and Marion Cantarella. Growing up through the Great Depression he went on to proudly serve as a gunner in the US Navy during WWII. On September 7,1957 he married the love of his life, Vivian Fauci. When Mom passed far too early he was devastated and has professed his love for her every day since while bringing her flowers every week.
Carlo retired from the NYC Water Department in 1986 and continued to love life.
"Poppy" was loved by everyone that met him and has fascinated many with his stories, opinions and his undying love for Mom. He is the epitome of what it means to live life to the fullest. He was proud of his Bronx Italian roots, proud to have served his country, he loved to cook and above all he was proud of and loved his family. His greatest joy was Sunday and holiday dinners, telling his stories to everyone and anyone, going food shopping, the doctor or anywhere with Carol, and of course trying to get her to stop at Perkins.
Carlo is survived by his sons Anthony (Lonnie) of Port Orange Florida, Thomas (Carol) of Wappingers Falls and Carlo of Narragansett, Rhode Island. His grandchildren Nicole, Brianna, Leah, Alyssa, Gina, Tommy, Carlo and Corey. His great grandchildren Brittany, Victor, Ethan and Owen, and his great great grandson Caspian. Predeceased by his brothers and sister, he is survived by his sister Marion Morra and her husband Guy of Georgia, and his brother and sister in-law Louise and Joe Castagna of North Carolina. In addition he leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
While Dad will be missed by all who knew him, we can take solace in the fact that he is somewhere dancing with Mom while Frank is serenading in the background. We love you Dad and can't think of a better time to use your immortal words, "See you when I see you!"
Due to current conditions a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to MHA Vet 2 Vet 515 Haight Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020