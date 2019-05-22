|
|
Carlos M. Rodriquez Sr.
Highland - Carlos M. Rodriquez Sr., 91, a longtime resident of Highland, passed away at his home on May 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Carlos was a cook for many years, he worked at the DFY, (Highland Training School) located in Highland, up until his retirement in 1989.
He was an Avid Bingo Player, where he enjoyed meeting his many friends. He was a music lover, he loved animals and enjoyed feeding the wildlife.
Carlos was born in Manati, Puerto Rico on October 14, 1927. He was the son of Marcalino Rios and Maria Rodriguez.
On 1962 in Amenia, he married Barbara A. Cade, Mrs. Rodriquez predeceased him on March 8, 2016.
Survivors include his daughters; Carla Meuser of Herkimer, NY, Maria McCarthy and her husband Bruce of Hyde Park, his son, Carlos M. Rodriquez Jr., and his wife Catherine of Tequesta, Florida. Additional survivors include seven grandchildren; Logan, Mia, Jessica, Ellis Jr., Christian, Jason, Kristen and numerous great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Anna.
Calling hours are Thursday, May 23rd, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 24th, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019