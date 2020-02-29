|
|
Carmel H. Forrester (known to many as Mr. Spence) was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica W.I. on May 21, 1929. He spent his early years involved in various aspect of farming in the sugar cane industry, from cultivation through transportation and later as owner operator. It was this love of farming and his drive for economic success that got him involved in the overseas agricultural farm worker program. In the late 1960's Carmel immigrated to the United States permanently where he worked for several farmers in the apple farming industry.
Carmel died peacefully at home on February 26th, 2020.
On June 2, 1970 Carmel married his long-time sweetheart, Gloria Forrester, at the Milton United Methodist Church in Milton, NY. Gloria predeceased him on January 18th, 2006.
Carmel was known for his strong work ethic and believed in having several jobs at the same time. Although he was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Local 445 Union through his full-time employment for Rainbow News (formerly Queen City News), Carmel worked for several local apple related enterprises such as Conn's Freezers, H. H. Horton Farms (where he lived for many years) and Pat Russo and Son among others. In addition, he owned a small construction business and did work for many Dutchess, Ulster and Orange County residents. In the 1970's and 1980's Carmel's and Gloria's home was a sanctuary for most Jamaicans arriving in the Mid-Hudson Valley. They've helped many and were considered the "go to people" for most Jamaicans residing in the Poughkeepsie-Highland area.
Carmel is survived by his ex-wife, Julia Forrester; his daughters, Joan Forrester-Stephen (Wills) and Norma Forrester (Gladstone) and his stepson, Patrick Stewart. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Manny, Aubyn, Marissa, Danielle, Mark, Kemisha, Gene and Thabani; nephews, Sammy, Verley, Alfred, John, Balfour, Ian and Everton Hall Henriques; nieces, Vesta, Barbara, Sharon, Carol, Viviene, Janet, Judith, Epsie, Beatrice, Geraldine, Lorna, Beverley, Rose, Shirley and Lynn, plus many other relatives in Jamaica, the US, England and Canada.
Carmel is predeceased by his parents, Steadman Forrester and Dorothy McIntosh; plus, his siblings Rupert, Wesley, Clinton, Sister, Claudine, Nerill and Granville.
Calling Hours and Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 7th at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland NY12528. Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM followed promptly by the Service. Burial will be at 8:00 AM on Sunday March 8th at the Union Cemetery of Lloyd in Highland.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020