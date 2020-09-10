Carmel Marthe Chardavoine
Rhinebeck - Carmel Marthe Chardavoine, 90, of Rhinebeck passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She was born to the late Jerome and Flavie Jelumais St. Julien, on July 16, 1930; in Miragoane, Haiti.
She was a graduate of Madame Desvarieux School, in Port-au-Prince, and worked as a skilled typist while in Haiti. She moved to New York to join her husband Gerard Jean Chardavoine in 1970. The two were lovingly married for 50 years at the time of his passing. Their union brought three remarkable children, who cherish their memories; Marie G. Pierre-Louis of Red Hook, Yves and Nicole Chardavoine, Jean and Adeline Chardavoine all of Rhinebeck.
Lovingly known as Manmie Carme, to all, she is also survived by her grandchildren; John (Eugenia), Jean (Danica), Gilberg, Victoria, Alexandria, Andrew, Jonathan, Angelique and five great-grandchildren. She was a loving sister to the late Arnouald and Keslere St. Julien, two nephews Dr. Frantz M. St. Julien and Herve Lemaire also passed previously.
Other family members to cherish her memory and carry her legacy include; Armelle Lubin Maceus and family, Thomas Lubin and family, Marise Lubin and family, Martha Lubin and family, Delourdes Lubin and family, Dr. Alexandre Lubin and family, Carole St. Julien and family, The Reverend Esther Naomi St. Julien Prudent and family, Martha St. Julien and family, Jacqueline St. Julien and family, Robert St. Julien and family, Marie Ange Hermantin St. Julien and family, a devoted live in care-taker Chantal Lalane. Also, the families of Chardavoine, Jelumais, Pierre-Louis, St. Julien, Lubin, Dominique, Albance, Lemaire, Monchais, Biserette, Denis, Hermantin, Salerno, Hyacinthe, Labatte and Maceus.
A period of visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Monday, September 14th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Buckley at 12 noon at the Church of St. Christopher, corner of South Broadway & Garden Street, Red Hook.
Entombment will be in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
COVID protocols will be observed. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
ZOOM links will be available on our website for those who wish to attend services virtually.
The Chardavoine family respectfully request memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org
