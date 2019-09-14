Resources
09/14/1979 - 05/06/1989

Happy 40th birthday in Heaven Carmella Lee, Time slips by and life keeps going but from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always and wish you were here with us. We will love you for a lifetime and always carry you with us on our journeys. Until we meet again our Sweet Angel we all love and miss you.

Love,

Mommy, Dad, Grandma, Poppy, Danielle, Mike, Brooklyn, Vegas, Linsay, Keith, Mason, Kali, Lacee, Dan and Aries
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
