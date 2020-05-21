|
Carmella Stuetzle
Hyde Park - Carmela Stuetzle, 88, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on May 18, 2020 at The Eleanor Funeral Home. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on December 5, 1931, the daughter of Nicholas & Rose Lomupo Losito. She attended and graduated from Poughkeepsie Schools.
Carmella married William Stuetzle, Sr. on November 6, 1971 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her on June 11, 2012. She was a homemaker who enjoyed Lake George, NY and going to California to visit family. Carmella was a loving wife, mother, stepmother and grandmother.
Survivors include her children: Sheila, Michael, Karen, Kim, Corrine, Billy, Connie and brother: Nicholas P. Losito & son Chris. There are 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister: Angelina Cathie.
There are no calling hours. Services are private and burial will be in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020