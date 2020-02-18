|
Carmella "Millie" T. Egan
Beacon - Carmella T. Egan, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away on February 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. She was 100 years old.
Millie was born on July 14, 1919 in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Donato and Carlotta Petti Policella. Millie was married to Julius Nenni. Mr. Nenni predeceased Millie in 1978. Millie later married Raymond Egan who also predeceased her. She had worked locally as a seamstress in several factories. Millie also worked for many years at the Beacon Schools in food service. Millie was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church and a former member of both St. Rocco's Ladies Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters.
Millie is survived by her children, Sheila Way, Robert Nenni and Donato Nenni; her grandchildren, Gail Way-Justino and husband, Paul, Lawrence Way and wife, Tracy and Melissa Way-Osuba; her great grandchildren, Britany Fomichelli, Ravyn Way, Slater Way, Mia Osuba, Sophia Osuba and Carmelo Osuba; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, Millie was predeceased by her son-in-law, Lawrence Way; her daughter-in-law, Christine Nenni; her siblings, Elsie Commadator, Concetta Carrozzelli, Philomena Pilla, Nick, Dominick, James and Tony Policella.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020