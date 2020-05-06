|
Carmine A. " Corky " Sorci
Poughkeepsie, New York - Carmine A. "Corky" Sorci Sr., 78 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
He was born on Tuesday September 2, 1941 in Wappingers Falls, the son of Salvatore and Josephine Rinaldi Sorci.
On March 27 1970 in Highland, New York, Carmine married Mary Ann Moyer.
Carmine loved his family, he was clean and sober for over 40 years.
He loved his AA meetings and helped many. The family would like to thank his low flying angels in AA, you all know who you are!
We would also like to thank the caring and kind Doctors and Nurses at Vassar Medical Center.
Carmine worked 25 years at Vassar College as a Janitor and earned the name of "Speed Mop". He also worked at several Highway Departments as a heavy equipment operator.
Carmine loved to travel with the seniors and friends.
Survivors Include his loving wife of 50 years Mary Ann Sorci of Poughkeepsie, his son Carmine Sorci and life partner Jennifer Arrington of Hyde Park, his four daughters Rose Sorci of Poughkeepsie, Denise Conklin of Poughkeepsie, Kristene Beeck of Stone Ridge, Gina Sorci of Rosendale, his brother Tom Sorci of Masonville and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carmine was predeceased by his two daughters Beatrice Sorci, JoJo Sorci and four brothers Jimmy Sorci, Sal Sorci, Jack Sorci and Paul Sorci
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial at Union Cemetery in Hyde Park, New York.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 8, 2020