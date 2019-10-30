|
|
Carmine DeAngelis
Fishkill - Carmine DeAngelis, a longtime local resident, entered into rest on October 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. He was 94 years old.
Carmine was born on October 12, 1925 in Avellino, Italy the son of the late Mario and Annuziata DeAngelis. Carmine just celebrated 65 years of marriage to the former Lucy Pietragalla. They were married on October 24, 1954 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Carmine retired from Metropolitan Life in Poughkeepsie. He was a Certified Life Underwriter (CLU). He was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.
In addition to his wife, Carmine is survived by his sons, Mario DeAngelis and his wife, Betsy and John DeAngelis; his sisters, Rosa and Tolinda in Italy and other family members who reside in Italy.
In addition to his parents, Carmine was predeceased by his brothers, Flaviano, Alfonso and Emilio.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, November 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Carmine may be made to Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019