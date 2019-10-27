|
|
Carmine J. Civitello
Beacon - Carmine J. Civitello, 90, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 20, 1928 in Schenectady, NY son of Italian immigrants, the late Stephano & Yolanda (nee Mazzo) Civitello.
Carmine proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict.
On August 28, 1954 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady, NY, he married E. Eileen Marotta, who survives him at home.
Carmine worked as a switchman for over-35 years at the telephone company in Beacon from when it was Ma Bell all through to the current Verizon, then retiring.
Carmine was one of the founding members to the Sons of Italy: St. Francis of Assisi Lodge 2629 of Beacon, when it was chartered on October 26, 1989. Former member of the Knights of Columbus; and he was avid volunteer, always helping at the Howland Library and the Elant Fishkill Health Center. He was an avid walker, gardener, and he always carried a tune to sing; he also loved to travel with his wife, having traveled to Italy 14-times and even Australia once.
Along with his wife of 65-years of marriage, Carmine is survived by his son and daughter in-law Stephen and Faith Civitello of Fishkill. He was also survived by several nieces & nephews. His 1 brother and 1 sister predeceased him.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. There will be a private entombment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum, and military honors will be rendered.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made in Carmine's name to either the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 54 Simmons Ln., Beacon, NY 12508 or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory or place a donation, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019