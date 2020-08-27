1/
Carol A. Osnoe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Osnoe

Poughkeepsie, NY - Carol A. Osnoe, 76 of Poughkeepsie, NY, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Carol was born on October 9, 1943 in Mount Kisco, NY to Albert "Pete" and Athea Bennett Brazee. She married David Osnoe on July 4, 1987 in Amenia, NY and survives at home.

A local resident all her life, Carol was previously employed as an Aide with Bermack Home Care and as a Machine Operator with Pawling Corp. Carol loved racing, crocheting and spending time with family and loved ones.

In addition to her husband, Carol survived by her daughters Donna (Frank) Matino, Fishkill, NY, Debra McTier, Georgia, Roberta (Jim) Fitzpatrick, Amenia, NY, sons John Simmons, Jr., Illinois, Patrick Simmons, Poughkeepsie, NY, Douglas Simmons, Manchester, VT, Charles Brazee, Hyde Park, NY, 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the Timothy P. P Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved