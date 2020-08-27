Carol A. Osnoe
Poughkeepsie, NY - Carol A. Osnoe, 76 of Poughkeepsie, NY, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Carol was born on October 9, 1943 in Mount Kisco, NY to Albert "Pete" and Athea Bennett Brazee. She married David Osnoe on July 4, 1987 in Amenia, NY and survives at home.
A local resident all her life, Carol was previously employed as an Aide with Bermack Home Care and as a Machine Operator with Pawling Corp. Carol loved racing, crocheting and spending time with family and loved ones.
In addition to her husband, Carol survived by her daughters Donna (Frank) Matino, Fishkill, NY, Debra McTier, Georgia, Roberta (Jim) Fitzpatrick, Amenia, NY, sons John Simmons, Jr., Illinois, Patrick Simmons, Poughkeepsie, NY, Douglas Simmons, Manchester, VT, Charles Brazee, Hyde Park, NY, 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the Timothy P. P Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family.