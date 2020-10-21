Carol A. Vogel
Fishkill - Carol Ann Vogel, a Fishkill resident since 2012, formerly of Poughquag, Croton Falls, and the Bronx, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Wayne, NJ. She was 82.
Daughter of the late William V. and Rita (Parks) McAloon, she was born in Manhattan on June 27, 1938. Carol was employed by the Arlington Central School District, where she worked as a bus driver and custodian. She retired in 2000 after 21 years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and enjoyed many hobbies such as travel, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her dogs, but most importantly she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
On November 10, 1956, she married George W. Vogel in Yonkers. Carol was predeceased by her husband on June 17, 1996.
Survivors include her son, George Vogel, Jr. & his wife Anna of Austin, TX; her son, Robert Vogel & his wife Lucia of White Plains; her daughter, Christina Knowles & her husband Julius of Weston, MA; her son, Eric Vogel of Conway, SC; her grandchildren: Brandon Vogel, Kaitlyn Vogel, Jordan Vogel, Connor Vogel, Nicholas Knowles, and Alessandra Knowles; her great-grandson, Ryland Sizemore; her brother, Michael McAloon & his wife Toni; her nephew, Kevin McAloon & his wife Crystal; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was also predeceased by her sister, Dolores McAloon.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com