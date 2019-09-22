Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Carol Achilli Adney


1945 - 2019
Carol Achilli Adney Obituary
Carol Achilli Adney

Poughkeepsie, New York - Carol Achilli Adney, 74, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. Born in Poughkeepsie on April 11, 1945 she was the daughter of Lancelot Frederick and Shirley Allan Achilli. Carol worked as a cashier for Adams Fairacre Farms and she was also a beautician in the local area. She enjoyed cooking, baking and loved watching TV, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #1302. Carol is survived by her daughter Wendy Johnson (Matthew) of Poughkeepsie, son Robert Adney (fiancée Yesenia Falen) of Virginia and daughter Amanda Adney of Poughkeepsie. Also surviving are her grandchildren Mathias Johnson, Liam Adney, as well as her sister Diane Berardi (Phil) of Poughkeepsie and her brother Lancelot Achilli, II (Michelle) of Newburgh. Carol was predeceased by her sister Pamela Brown in April 2019. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. There will be a Service held at 7:30pm during visitation. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
