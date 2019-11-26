|
Carol Ann Butts
Dover Plains - Carol Ann Wilkinson Butts, 74, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, with her family by her side on November 25, 2019.
Born on November 11, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ezaura Wilkinson. Carol was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1963 and later attended C.W. Post. In 1964, she began what would become her lifelong career as a caretaker at Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY. After 36 years of dedicated service, Carol retired in 2000, although she would continue to work at The Fountains in Millbrook, NY.
In 1991, Carol married the love of her life, Gary Butts, who survives at home. Together they created a life filled with love and laughter. One of her greatest pleasures was hopping on the back of the Harley, with Gary, cruising down the highway.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Bonavenia of Dover Plains, NY and Jennifer Ennis and her husband, Mark, of Kingston, NY. Carol was a loving grandmother to Jeremy Morrison, Ally Burdick, Anthony Bonavenia, Shannon Renner and Kohnor Ennis. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Joelle Bonavenia, AJ Burdick and Jameson Renner.
Carol was an avid gardener as anyone who drove by and saw her beautiful maintained flowers beds can attest to. Friends and family felt blessed to receive one of her many crocheted blankets, sweaters, hats and mittens.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A prayer services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019