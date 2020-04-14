Resources
Hawthorne - Mrs. Carol Ann Fuhr, 83, of Hawthorne, NJ (formerly of Union Vale, NY), passed away in her sleep on April 13,2020. Carol is survived by her brother, Bernard Schoen, of Salem, CT. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Anna Louise Hoekendorf and Bernard Joseph Schoen, her husband, Tom Fuhr, her brothers Kenneth, Alvin, Carl, and sister, Lillian Schoen Lemacher.

Carol was born on December 21, 1936 in Stamford, CT. She received an Associates Degree in Biology from the University of Connecticut and a Registered Nurse degree from Greenwich Hospital where she was employed on the OB/GYN ward for over 25 years. She also worked for Brookside OB/GYN in Greenwich, for Dr. Michael Tesoro in Sharon, CT, and for the Mt Kisco Medical Group until she retired. Carol raised her family in Greenwich, CT and retired to Union Vale, NY.

Carol married Tom Fuhr in 1958 and the couple had four children: Deborah Fuhr of London, UK, Kenneth Fuhr of Orlando, FL, Daphna Fuhr-Dylag of Canton, CT, and Kevin Fuhr of Wyckoff, NJ. Carol was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren Kevin Fuhr, Aylannah, Abigayle & Walter Dylag, and Owen & Weston Fuhr.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs and cats, knitting, gardening, and engaging with friends on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers a donation in honor of Carol Fuhr can be made to the "WWF" World Wildlife Fund https://support.worldwildlife.org/site/Donation2?df_id=13830&13830.donation=form1&s_src=AWE1800OQ18553A02494RX&set.TributeType=MEMORIAL&_ga=2.167504638.1989822480.1586804508-208215526.1586804508
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
