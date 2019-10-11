|
Carol Cartman
Beekman - Carol Cartman, 75, a long-time area resident, died on October 11, 2019 at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury, CT.
Born in the Bronx on December 18, 1943, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anita (Pritchard) Miutz. Carol had been employed as a Business Administrator with the Dutchess County Department of Health. She enjoyed arts and crafts. She was a lover of all animals and a great supporter of animal rescues.
On October 27, 1973 at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, Carol married Frank P. Cartman who died on October 30, 2017. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Joseph and Jihyun Cartman of Manhattan, and Michael and Megan Cartman of New Milford, CT; her grandchildren, Ava, Gia and Jacob; her sister, Anita Miutz; and her nieces RaeAnn and Christine. She was predeceased by her sister, Joann Scivolette.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 9:30-10:30am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019