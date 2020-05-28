Carol DiGiovanni
Carol DiGiovanni

Poughkeepsie - Carol A. DiGiovanni, 79, a lifelong area resident, died on May 27, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on February 27, 1941 in New Rochelle, she was the daughter of Frank and Carmen (Loftus) Post. Carol had been employed as a bus driver for the Wappingers Central School District for many years. She enjoyed genealogy, crafts, computers and all kinds of music. She was also a member of Mahwenawasigh Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

On May 30, 1975 in Fishkill, Carol married Victor DiGiovanni who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, David and Diane Patterson, Dawn and Louis Murasso, Joseph and Linda DiGiovanni and Paul DiGiovanni, her grandchildren, Jeremy and Sophie Murasso, Niccole and Ryan Butch, Joseph and Lauren DiGiovanni , Paul Michael, Annalise, Autumn, and Aaron DiGiovanni, her great grandchildren, Ava, Makenzie, Rylee, Braelyn and Hunter; and her beloved dog, Markie. She was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Patterson; and her brother, Frank Post.

Funeral services will be private at this time with interment in the Wappingers Rural Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Carol's life in the future. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
