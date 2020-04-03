|
|
Carol Dipper
Elizaville - Carol J. Dipper, 70, of Elizaville, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on April 23, 1949, in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Freda (Dudek) Pasint. Carol married Jeffrey A. Dipper in 1991 in Elizaville, NY and Jeffrey predeceased her on February 26, 2012.
Carol worked for many years, until her retirement, as an Administrative Assistant at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Previously she worked for Litton Industries in Lake Success, NY, LM Ericsson in Woodbury, NY, and Doubleday based in Garden City, NY.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She particularly liked to spend time outdoors, enjoyed gardening, and was avid animal lover-especially her dogs Scooter and Riley.
She is survived by her loving sister, Laraine Dundon of Elizaville, NY; her niece and nephews, Jessica (fiancé Guy Hughes, Jr) Dundon of Hudson, NY, Christopher (Sara) Dundon of Red Hook, NY, and Brad (Haley) Pasint of Sydney, NY; her great nieces and nephews, Caleb Dundon, Sophie Dundon, Rory Pasint, and Travis Hughes; along with extended family, colleagues and friends.
In addition to her husband, a brother Robert Pasint predeceased her.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538, the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, , Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, or the Humane Society of the United States.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020