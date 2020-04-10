|
Carol K. Nectow
New Paltz, NY - Carol Nectow (Kaufman),93 of New Paltz, NY passed away peacefully on April 7,2020.
Carol was born on January 19,1927 in Harrisburg, PA the daughter of the late Saul H. Kaufman and Bess Claster Kaufman of Harrisburg PA. After her marriage to Leonard D. Nectow she lived in Newton, MA until moving to Highland NY in 2012. Carol graduated from Ohio State University, received her MEd from Northeastern University and attended Doctoral Program at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Carol was the Assistant Director of Study Skills Clinic at Boston University, an instructor at Salem State College, Massasoit Community College and Boston State College where she had also been Director of the Reading and Study Skills Clinic. Post-retirement, Carol was on the staff of the Reference Department at the Newton Free Library from which she retired in 2012. Carol proudly served as a Board Member and Vice President of Jewish Family and Children Services, President of MACURE (Massachusetts Association of College and University and Reading Educators) and board member of the original Multiple Sclerosis Association of Massachusetts. Carol wrote and self-published a well-received children's book, "A Lizard Called Lance." She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Patricia Nectow of Webster, MA, daughter Barbara Nectow of Ambler, PA, three wonderful granddaughters, Erica, Debbie, Cara and three equally wonderful great-grandsons, Maxwell, Shane and Trevor and a brother David J. Kaufman. Her wicked sense of humor and feisty spirit will live on - Carol the Barrel, you will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Donations can be sent in Carol's honor to the Newton Free Library, 330 Homer Street, Newton Massachusetts 02459. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
