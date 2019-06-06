Services
Salisbury, MA - Carol L. (Draper) O'Connor, 70, beloved wife of fifty-three years to Alan O'Connor, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born in Oceanside, New York, Carol was the daughter of the late Clinton S. Jr. and Janet R. (DeMott) Draper. She was raised and educated on Long Island and attended college later in life as an art student. A longtime resident of Stormville, NY, Carol was an accomplished watercolor artist and calligrapher as well as a self-taught musician who enjoyed playing piano and guitar. She dedicated her life to raising her children, caring for her family and serving others. In 2017, she and Alan relocated to join their children and grandchildren on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Defined by her strong faith, Carol attended the North Shore Community Baptist Church in Beverly Farms, MA and was a prior longtime member of the Mission Church in Holmes, NY. She spent 25 years as a key promoter and volunteer for the Operation Christmas Child program run by Samaritan's Purse, coordinating logistics for the annual assembly and delivery of gift boxes to underprivileged children worldwide. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend through whom the love of God perpetually shone.

In addition to her husband Alan, Carol is survived by her daughter Claudia R. Small of Amesbury, her two sons Alan S. O'Connor and his wife, Kerri of Ipswich and John J. O'Connor II and his wife Kate of Byfield; as well as her seven grandchildren: Anastasia, Bradley & Connor Small, Meghan & Haley O'Connor and Mackenzie & Emma O'Connor. She is also survived by her sister Gail Mackey & husband Tim of Berea, KY; and two sisters-in-law: Judy O'Connor of Queens, NY and Joanne Ford & husband Wally of Warner Robbins, GA.

Funeral services will be held at the North Shore Community Baptist Church, 9 Hart Street, Beverly Farms, MA on Monday, June 10 at 10am. Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA on Sunday, June 9 from 1pm to 4pm. Burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers, MA. Also, an additional celebration of life service will be held at the Mission Church, 4101 Rt. 52, Holmes, NY on Saturday, June 15 at noon. Friends & family are invited to attend any of these services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's honor to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org). Information & directions are available at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 6, 2019
