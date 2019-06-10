|
Carol Lynn Reddy
Croton-on-Hudson - Carol Lynn Reddy, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, passed away June 6, 2019 in the town of Yorktown.
She was born in Tarrytown October 15, 1996, the daughter of Robert Reddy, Jr., and Diana Galco.
She is survived by her parents, Robert Reddy, Jr. and his fiancé Annie, of LaGrange, Mother, Diana Reddy, of Croton-on-Hudson, A brother, Robert Reddy III, Uncle, Michael J. Reddy(Teresa), Aunts, Robin Reddy( Alex), Tina, Cindy, Great niece, Kaitlyn, and several cousins. She was predeceased by Paternal grandparents, Robert and Frances Reddy, Maternal grandmother, Bale Tsagarakis, step grandfather, Pete Tsagarakis, uncles, Howard Towley, Dino Tsagarakis (Anya),, aunt, Ina Tsagarakis.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Marys Church, Wappingers Falls, with burial in St. Marys Cemetery. Arrangements in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 10, 2019