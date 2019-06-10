Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Reddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lynn Reddy


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Lynn Reddy Obituary
Carol Lynn Reddy

Croton-on-Hudson - Carol Lynn Reddy, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, passed away June 6, 2019 in the town of Yorktown.

She was born in Tarrytown October 15, 1996, the daughter of Robert Reddy, Jr., and Diana Galco.

She is survived by her parents, Robert Reddy, Jr. and his fiancé Annie, of LaGrange, Mother, Diana Reddy, of Croton-on-Hudson, A brother, Robert Reddy III, Uncle, Michael J. Reddy(Teresa), Aunts, Robin Reddy( Alex), Tina, Cindy, Great niece, Kaitlyn, and several cousins. She was predeceased by Paternal grandparents, Robert and Frances Reddy, Maternal grandmother, Bale Tsagarakis, step grandfather, Pete Tsagarakis, uncles, Howard Towley, Dino Tsagarakis (Anya),, aunt, Ina Tsagarakis.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Marys Church, Wappingers Falls, with burial in St. Marys Cemetery. Arrangements in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now