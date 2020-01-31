|
Carol Lyons
EAST FISHKILL - Carol Lyons, 72, an area resident since 1971, died on January 30, 2020 at home.
Born on February 25, 1947 in Brooklyn, Carol was the daughter of Lee and Dorothy (Carlino) Floyd. On January 28, 1957 in St. Benedict's Church in Richmond Hill, Carol married the love of her life, John M. Lyons, who survives at home.
Carol moved to Hopewell Junction in 1976 from Wappingers Falls where she lived since 1971. Previously, she had lived in the Bronx. Carol worked as a secretary for Hudson Valley Imagining in Poughkeepsie for 15 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, a member of the St. Mary's Council #4065 Columbiettes, an Assistant Catechist at St. Columba Church and a member of the Rosary Makers and the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children, Michael and his wife Patricia of Charlotte, NC, Catherine Failla and her husband Frank of Merrick, Sean and his wife Claudia of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Valentina, Corinne, Nicholas, Julia, Francesca, Isabel, Chelsea, and Matthew; her sister, Dorothy D'Amato of Bay Shore; and her brother, Lee Floyd and his wife Kelly of Mooresville, NC.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ryan McElroy Foundation, 450 Gardner Hollow Road, Poughquag, NY 12570. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020