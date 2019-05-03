|
Carol Mielich
Rhinebeck -
Carol Ann Mielich, 79, of Clayton, NC and a longtime former Rhinebeck resident, passed away on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Raleigh, NC.
Born on December 14, 1939, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E and Mary E. (Jackson) White. Carol married George Mielich on April 30, 1960 and he survives at home in Clayton.
In addition to raising her family, Carol was a well-known local hairdresser. She worked in the Rhinebeck area for many years and assisted with her father's business- the William E. White Funeral Home in Rhinebeck. Carol and her husband were also the owners and operators of F & M Printing based in Red Hook. She also worked for E.A. Coon Florist in Rhinebeck.
Active in her community, Carol was the former Mayor of the Village of Rhinebeck. She was a former member and past President of both the Rhinebeck Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary & the Mid-Hudson Orchid Society. She also was a member of the DAR.
While living in Rhinebeck, Carol was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck, NY, and was a current member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Clayton, NC
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dee Fingar of Clayton, NC, Patty (Bill) Stroka of Red Hook, NY, and Mary Mielich of Clayton, NC; a sister Colleen (John) Bomersbach of LA; her grandchildren, Chris Fingar, Bryon (Nina) Fingar, Matt (Orlena) Fingar, Erik (Ashley) Stroka, and Beckky (Adam) Johnson; seven great grandchildren; a niece, Melanie Dufrene; along with numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her stepmother, Patricia White.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Rhinebeck, NY.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck, NY. Fr. Douglas Crawford will officiate. Interment will follow in the White family plot at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory in honor of her great grandchildren battling congenital heart conditions, to the -301 Manchester Rd. Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 3, 2019