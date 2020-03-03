|
|
Carol Neves
Farmington, CT - Carol A. Neves, 84, died peacefully at home in Farmington, CT on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Born in Rochester, NY on September 5, 1935, Carol was the daughter of Louis Serenate and Elvira (Bruni) Serenate. She grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY, attending Wappingers High School and participating as a varsity cheerleader. After a brief career with IBM as a secretary, Carol married Fernando "Fred" Neves in Rochester on April 24, 1965. Fred predeceased her on April 4, 1996.
Carol was a resident of Hopewell Junction for many years. There she became a homemaker, raising her two children Kevin and Lauren. She was also a good friend of many neighbors in Taconic Estates. She loved spending time with her family and attending numerous activities with her children (banjo related events for Kevin, and ballet and horseback riding for Lauren). Several years after her husband's death, she moved to Fishkill, becoming an active member of the Fishkill Woods community. She was a member of St. Denis Church, the Silver Linings Leisure Club, the Ladies Golf League at Beekman Country Club, and the Bridge Club at the Poughkeepsie Hellenic Center. She also enjoyed going to casinos, shows and the movies with her friends.
Carol is survived by her son Kevin Neves and his wife, Silvia, and her daughter, Lauren and her husband, Geoffrey Grzywinski; her grandchildren Teresa and Stephanie Neves, and Mia and Tommy Grzywinski; and by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Donald Syracusa.
The family would like to thank Patricia from Your Family Home Care for her loving care and constantly being by her side over the last seven weeks.
Calling hours are Friday from 5 -8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, NY. Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org or the at .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020