|
|
Carol Nielsen
Poughkeepsie - Carol Ellen Nielsen was born in White Plains, NY to Timothy Maher and Kathryn Gazzolo Maher. She was the youngest of two children and is predeceased by her brother, Robert Maher.
Carol passed away on June 13th surrounded by her family at home, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Carol was a graduate of Ladycliff College where she met her future husband, Christian F. Nielsen "Butch". Carol later received her master's degree in Social Work from Fordham University. She worked thirty-five years for the state of NY, first at Letchworth Village and later in Corrections at the Family Reunion Program.
She was the loving mother of Christian F Nielsen, Jr. and Melissa Nielsen. Carol was always very active in her local community. She was active on the school board, and the Republican chairperson for Orange County. She taught the defensive driving course thru AARP and was an advocate in Albany for AARP. Carol leaves behind her children Christian and Melissa, along with her three grandchildren Lindsey Nielsen, Christian Nielsen III and Andrew Nielsen and three greatgrandchildren, Owen King, Jaxson Curkendall, and Christian Nielsen IV. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother.
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Hudson Valley, or the . To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019