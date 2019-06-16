|
|
Carol R. Tiso
Pawling - With her husband and children by her side, Carol Ruth Tiso peacefully passed away in the early hours of Friday June 14, 2019.
Carol was born on December 26, 1954 in Mahopac NY to parents Chester and Muriel Lee and was raised in Brewster NY. In 1980, Carol married her love, Gary Tiso and together they built a beautiful home in Pawling NY.
Carol's love of taking care of family and friends was warmly evident in the home they created as it was always abloom in lovely flowers and cozy areas to sit, relax, enjoy a sunny afternoon barbeque and create lifetime memories for all who visited. She loved kayaking at her cottage in Caroga Lake NY where she mastered the art of the "Honey Do List" for her husband Gary. Carol's famous breakfast casserole became legendary for special events and annual vacations. Her magical purse somehow always contained a small version of everything anyone might need from a granola bar or piece of candy to a pair of scissors and medical supplies.
Carol was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Buhler of Pawling, and her nephews Edward Buhler and Raymond Tiso.
She is survived by her husband Gary Tiso of Pawling, her son Gary Tiso and his wife Kathryn of Pawling, her daughters Amy Tiso and her husband Nick Lehrer of Pawling, Christine Harrington of Dover, Autumn Tiso of Florida, her sisters Christine Ostrander of North Carolina, Cynthia Milano of Dover, and Louise Kehoe of Colorado, her grandchildren Ryan Hansen, Alex Harrington, Patrick Clark, Lindsey Clark, Adrina Santos, Ivan Lehrer, Cora Lehrer, Delilah Curry, and her great-granddaughter Lilith Rose Harrington.
Viewing/Visitations will be on Sunday June 16th , from 3-7 PM at Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
A Memorial service will also be held on Monday June 17th at 7 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 562 Route 22, Pawling NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019