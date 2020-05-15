|
|
Carol S. Doss
Poughkeepsie - Carol S. Doss, 75, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on May 14, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was born on August 18, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Benjamin & Helen Spurkowski Futyma. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1962 and received an AAS Degree in Business from Dutchess Community College.
Carol married John F. Doss on May 29, 1966 in Holy Trinity Church located in Poughkeepsie, NY. He survives at home. A homemaker for most of her life she was employed for a time at Marine Midland Bank.
Survivors include her daughters: Dr. Ellen Doss-Pepe & spouse: Frederick Pepe; Lauren A. Doss, DDS and spouse Russell Stricklen and brother: Leonard (Carol) Futyma. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Christian J.B. Doss, Elizabeth & Whitney Pepe; niece and nephew: Karen Bennie and Jeff Futryma.
Due to the current health crisis services are private and burial will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 18, 2020