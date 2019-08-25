|
|
Carolann Van Kleeck
Tucson, AZ - Carolann Van Kleeck, 72, passed away peacefully at Thomas Gray & Mayberry Haven Hospice House in Tucson, AZ with her family by her side on August 3, 2019, 4:49PM. Born on June 1, 1947, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Mary Bertha Roe and the late Thomas Owen West. Carolann worked in the Computer Center & Registrar's Office at Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, of which she retired.
A loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend, she LOVED flowers, and the California coast beaches. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, Sci-Fi movies, and watching her all-time favorite show, Judge Judy, every day. Carolann was always a hard worker, at times working two jobs to earn extra money to provide her children with the little extra special things.
Carolann is survived by her mother, Mary Bertha Roe, and brother, Thomas West, both of Sierra Vista, AZ; her faithful and always loving Toy Poodle, Peanuts; her three daughters, Jeanette Marie Van Kleeck, Tucson, AZ, Angela Christine Van Kleeck, Sierra Vista, AZ and Patricia Ann Pulver and husband, Richard Charles Pulver, Walnut Creek, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brandon Beyer (wife, Megan), Michael Van Kleeck (wife, Cameo), Nichole Beyer, Megan Van Kleeck, Jessica Pulver, Rachel Pineiro, Darren Pineiro, Devin Pineiro, and Damian Pineiro; and two great-grandchildren, Alexander Van Kleeck and Gabriel Zuniga. Also, she is survived by her dear aunt, Rose Sparks, Hyde Park; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, August 30th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, August 31st at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
Burial of her ashes will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Flowers accepted and greatly appreciated, however if you prefer a memorial donation, the Van Kleeck family respectfully requests donations to the Thomas Gray & Mayberry Haven Hospice House, 8989 E. Mayberry Dr., Tucson, AZ 85730.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019