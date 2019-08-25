Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish
185 Hudson View Dr.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolann VanKleeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolann VanKleeck


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolann VanKleeck Obituary
Carolann Van Kleeck

Tucson, AZ - Carolann Van Kleeck, 72, passed away peacefully at Thomas Gray & Mayberry Haven Hospice House in Tucson, AZ with her family by her side on August 3, 2019, 4:49PM. Born on June 1, 1947, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Mary Bertha Roe and the late Thomas Owen West. Carolann worked in the Computer Center & Registrar's Office at Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, of which she retired.

A loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend, she LOVED flowers, and the California coast beaches. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, Sci-Fi movies, and watching her all-time favorite show, Judge Judy, every day. Carolann was always a hard worker, at times working two jobs to earn extra money to provide her children with the little extra special things.

Carolann is survived by her mother, Mary Bertha Roe, and brother, Thomas West, both of Sierra Vista, AZ; her faithful and always loving Toy Poodle, Peanuts; her three daughters, Jeanette Marie Van Kleeck, Tucson, AZ, Angela Christine Van Kleeck, Sierra Vista, AZ and Patricia Ann Pulver and husband, Richard Charles Pulver, Walnut Creek, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brandon Beyer (wife, Megan), Michael Van Kleeck (wife, Cameo), Nichole Beyer, Megan Van Kleeck, Jessica Pulver, Rachel Pineiro, Darren Pineiro, Devin Pineiro, and Damian Pineiro; and two great-grandchildren, Alexander Van Kleeck and Gabriel Zuniga. Also, she is survived by her dear aunt, Rose Sparks, Hyde Park; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, August 30th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, August 31st at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.

Burial of her ashes will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Flowers accepted and greatly appreciated, however if you prefer a memorial donation, the Van Kleeck family respectfully requests donations to the Thomas Gray & Mayberry Haven Hospice House, 8989 E. Mayberry Dr., Tucson, AZ 85730.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now