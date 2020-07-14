Carole E. Nugent
Fishkill - Carole E. Nugent, 74 of the Town of Fishkill, N.Y. passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer on July 9, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on May 5, 1946 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of John & Dorothy Sherman Nugent. Carole graduated from Potsdam College with a BA in Education and taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades in the Wappingers Central School District, Wappinger Falls, NY for over 30 years.
She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Friend of Seniors, and taught defensive driving. Carole was an avid traveler going to places all over the world; Carole loved going to casinos and attending Plays.
Survivors include cousins: Debi (Jim) Skapetis, Bill (Lisa) Cleary, Donna (Steve) Feller, Karen (Steve) Albrecht, Joan Cleary, Christopher (Joann) Sokol, Matt ( Alison) Sokol, Paul, (Janet) Sokol, Michael (Heather) Cleary, Brian (Mary) Cleary, Jim (Sandy) Cleary and Gilligan her cat. Carol was also survived by many wonderful friends and neighbors whom the family wishes to thank for all they have done. She was predeceased by her sister: Pamela Nugent; cousins: Robert Cleary and Pat (John) Sokol.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 10AM in St. Peter's Cemetery at the family plot. Memorial Donations may be made to the: Miles of Hope, Friends of Seniors, The Red Cross and Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com