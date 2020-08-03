Carole M. Crimi
Highland - Carole M. Crimi of Highland NY passed away peacefully at Sharon Hospital on August 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on July 1, 1935 in Poughkeepsie NY and was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Agnes E. VanVoorhis (Collins). She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1953. On November 20, 1955, she married Joseph S. Crimi at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie NY. Joseph predeceased her on December 17, 1986. She was employed for 8 years at IBM and left there to raise her four children. She then worked for several different Dutchess County Offices, retiring from the Dutchess County Probation Department in 2002.
She is survived by daughter Joanne Crimi of Highland NY, son Joseph Crimi and his wife Ellen of Tinton Falls NJ, son Michael Crimi and his wife Renata of New Paltz NY, daughter Carole CrimiVaroli and her husband George of Highland NY; Grandchildren Bobby Crimi, Alessandra Crimi, Joey Crimi, Attilio CrimiVaroli, Adriana Crimi, Giuseppe CrimiVaroli, Luciano Crimi, Sofia CrimiVaroli, and Olivia CrimiVaroli. She also loved her grand-puppies Magee and Burton. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Koch of Deerfield Beach FL and she was predeceased by her sister Rita Miller of Hopewell Junction NY.
She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, cheering them on in their sports games, and attending their concerts, scholastic awards, and dances.
She also enjoyed vacationing in Lake George every summer, riding the Minne-Ha-Ha, playing miniature golf, getting ice cream at the Pink Roof, playing skee ball at the arcade downtown, and going outlet shopping.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 5th from 3pm to 7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 6th at 10am at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Highland NY. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Carole Crimi to Wings for Ewing Sarcoma at the following website: https://www.wingsforewingsarcoma.org/inmemoryofcarolecrimi
