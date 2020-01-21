|
|
Carole Macek
Former Fishkill resident Carole Macek, 84, passed away at her home in Florida on 1/19/2020. Originally from Adams, Massachusetts, she and her husband Francis moved to Fishkill in the 1950's. For over twenty years she was employed as a bus driver for children with special needs in the Wappinger's Central School District. For decades the Macek's were active members of the Newburgh Yacht Club and enjoyed meeting with other members and sailing their Trawler on excursions along the Hudson River. After she retired they also traveled extensively in their motor-home throughout the United States and Canada. Following that, she and her husband sailed their boat south and settled on the west coast of Florida.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Francis, her daughter Sandra (Robert) of Florida, their sons Robert (Zoe), and Garrett; her son Steven (Irene) of Nevis, W.I. and their daughter Pearl; and son Francis (Kathy) of Virginia and their children Caroline, Zachary, Elise, and Alex. She is also survived by her great granddaughter Sabrina. Additional survivors include her brother-in-law James (Estelle) of Florida, their son James and his family.
There are no ceremonies planned.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020