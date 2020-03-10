|
Carole Schmitt
New Windsor, NY - Carole Schmitt passed away on March 5th 2020 after a very long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She was 79. She was born in Piermont, NY on August 25th 1940 and was the daughter of Dorothea and James Curran.
Carole is survived by her daughter Lauren and son in law, Christopher Reggio. Her son Eric, and daughter in law, Amber Schmitt. Six Grandchildren; Logan, Matthew & Brett Reggio, Madeline, Jordan, and Kieran Schmitt. Her partner of over 40 years, Vincent J Valicenti. The extended Valicenti & Visconti families. Her sister Arlene Coffelt, brother James Curran (Lois). Her ex-husband, Jon Schmitt and his wife, Jessica. Her very special cousin, best friend and confidant, Karen Procelli and her husband Tom. Many cousins, 10 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothea and James Curran. Her brother's in law Robert C. Schmitt, Richard Coffelt, and her nephew Daniel Curran.
Visitation will be Sunday March 15, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh, N.Y. from 1- 4pm. There will be a service at the funeral home at 3:30 pm
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Carole's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For complete obituary or to send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020