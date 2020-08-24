Carolina DeMelis
Wappingers Falls - Carolina DeSantis DeMelis, resident of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. since 1966, died on August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and friends.
Carolina was born on December 12, 1928 in a little town of Alanno Pescara Italy, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giulia DeSantis. A communicant of St. Marys in Wappingers Falls, she attended school in Alanno Pescara Italy and went to learn her art of being a seamstress from the Instituto of Nuns in Alanno. On December 5, 1948, she married the love of her life Gabriele DeMelis. He left for the war and promised her he would come back and marry her and he did, Gabriele predeceased her on November 8, 2012. On June 16, 1966, Carolina left Italy with her husband and son to come to America to have a better life and to join her Mom and Dad, Brother and Sister.
Carolina worked many years at Kemp & Beatley and Jordan Marsh and also had a little sewing business which she loved. She had a big heart and you could not go to her house without having an expresso or whatever she had she would give from her very special heart and love. She had golden hands, she could take anything apart and fix to perfection whether it was a suit or a wedding gown, when she was finished it was perfect if not it did not leave those hands. Her great passion was cooking, sewing, gardening, and love of God.
She leaves behind her special Son Donato DeMelis, that was by her side to the end with a lot of love and compassion , and his companion, Sophie Wasilewski. Her brother Gabriele DeSantis and his wife Lucy, which she had coffee for them every Sunday after the 7:30 Mass. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Parents, Sister, Maria Aiello, and brother Luigi DeSantis.
A special thanks to Sophie Wasilewski for caring with a lot of love, compassion and treated her like her second Mom. A special thanks to Hospice for their care, compassion and support at this hard time. Very much appreciated.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Entombment Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice or the American Cancer Society
. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com