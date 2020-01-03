|
Caroline Lousie Bailey-Alessandrello
Hyde Park - Caroline Louise Bailey-Alessandrello, 88, a longtime area resident, and most recently of Hyde Park, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice, her husband John, and her loving daughter, Kathy.
Born on January 10, 1931, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of William and Margaret Decker Jones.
Her family caretakers are eternally grateful to her specific hospice team for their support, compassion, kindness, and love. They helped make this ending process so much easier on her, and allowed us to keep Mom at home.
She is survived by her beloved husband of fourteen years, John Alessandrello, of Hyde Park, loving and devoted daughter, Katherine Liguori, of Hyde Park, sons, William Liguori, of Poughkeepsie; and Thomas Liguori, of Connelly; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the father of her children, Ted Liguori, and husband of forty two years, Floyd Bailey, and a sister Sandra Bailey of Wappingers.
A former resident of St. Simeon Community in Poughkeepsie, she enjoyed playing bingo with many of her friends. At one time, Caroline was also a member of the Poughkeepsie Irish Club.
Calling hours are from 2:00 pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, January 5, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, January 6, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Arlene Dawber, officiating.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park.
Her daughter would like to acknowledge her specific Hospice team, "I am so grateful for the love and support they have given me and John". Specifically they would like to thank, Kakeya, Michael, Angela, Paula, and Caroline for her uplifting music.
Caroline's family respectfully request memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, 12601 (www.hvhospice.org) or the , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (.)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020