|
|
Carolyn Balch Milligan
Millbrook - Carolyn Balch Milligan, 90, recently of Millbrook NY, formerly a longtime resident of Freeport in The Bahamas and Asheville NC, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie NY.
Born August 27, 1929 in Hickory NC, she was the daughter of the late Hiram S. and Lizzie Kate (Foard) Balch. She was graduated from Maryville College and earned her MA from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. In October 1954, she married Barton Milligan who predeceased her in 2018.
Carolyn was an active volunteer for causes she believed in including The Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood, the Bahamas National Trust and the League of Women Voters.
Mrs. Milligan is survived by her son Charles H. Milligan and his husband Dr. Henry H. Westmoreland of Wingdale NY, niece Elizabeth Bennett of Rabat Morocco, and nephews Edward Bennett of Eagle River AK and Jonathan Bennett of Austin TX.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions might be made to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203 or at nature.org. Condolences can be expressed by visiting www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020