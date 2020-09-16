Carolyn E. Huyler
New Paltz - Carolyn E. Huyler (65)
April 14, 1955 - September 8, 2020
Carolyn Huyler, of New Paltz, died September 8 at Friedwald Nursing Center in New City, NY, after an illness of several months. She was born April 14, 1955 to Virginia Williams Huyler and David E. Huyler, in Alma, Michigan. She grew up in New York and spent most of her life in New Paltz, graduating in 1973 from New Paltz Central High School. She later worked for a time in Poughkeepsie in medical records at Dutchess County Orthopedic Associates.
Carolyn had a dry wit and enjoyed sharing it with friends and family members, especially via the internet. She liked knitting and doing cross-stitch, but above all she loved her pets. She usually had a cat and dog as companions, and she adopted two of her dogs from the hurricanes Floyd and Katrina.
Family was of utmost importance to Carolyn. As a child she loved spending summers on Cape Cod in South Wellfleet with her parents and in-laws, and she thoughtfully remembered numerous family members' and friends' birthdays every year. Carolyn also was active in her high school reunions and kept rosters of classmates up to date.
Ms. Huyler was preceded in death by her parents. There will be no service at this time. Her ashes will be scattered on Cape Cod by family members at a future time. Remembrances may be made to New Paltz Animal Hospital, the David E. Huyler Memorial Scholarship at SUNY Foundation, or the American Cancer Society
's Eastern Division.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Carolyn's family with the arrangements.