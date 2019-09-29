|
Carolyn E. Totten
Clintondale, New York - Carolyn E. Totten died on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at her home in Clintondale.
Born on December 23, 1928 in Buck County PA, she was the daughter of the late Leonel and the late Sally Ball.
On June 29, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, New York Carolyn married John "Jack" W. Totten he predeceased her on December 17, 1996.
Carolyn worked as a secretary for IBM, St Francis and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Carolyn was a local resident for over 70 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church and also volunteered at Holy Trinity School in the Library.
Carolyn loved to read, cook and knit and was a big Yankee and Giants fan.
Carolyn is survived by her children John W. Totten of Clintondale, New York, Eileen Totten of Clintondale, New York, several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Calling hours will be held Monday September 30, 2019 from 4pm to 7:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. There will be a Funeral Service at 7:30pm and Burial will be private.
Memorial Donations can be made in Carolyn's name to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or to the ASPCA Route 9G Hyde Park, New York 12538.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019