Carolyn M. (Johnson) Cummings



Poughkeepsie - Carolyn M. (Johnson) Cummings, A.K.A Sis, of Poughkeepsie, NY entered into eternal peace on Tuesday September 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Cancer. Born on December 24, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Cooley) Johnson. On November 19, 1960 she married the love of her life, the late William A. Cummings and were together for 55 years until his passing on September 5, 2017 and now has joined him in heaven. Carolyn was a beautician by trade; however she served and inspired many people as a deli clerk and so much more. In addition to her only daughter, Helen Bradley, who resides at home, she is also survived by a longtime companion of Helen's, Michael Heuer, 4 granddaughters; Ailiya (Thomas) Poskitt, Latisha (Michael) Bradley-Pratt, Iasian Braxton and Destinee Vittone. Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren (6) boys; Miguel Poskitt, Isaiah Bradley, Xzavier Bradley, Dominic Poskitt, Juide Hoose and DeSean Braxton, (2) girls; Serenity Hoose and Avalyn Poskitt. In addition, she is survived by 1 sister, Evelyn Johnson of Maryland and 2 brothers; Charles Robert (Bobby) and Evelyn Johnson of Stanfordville, NY and Eugene Emmanuel (Deke) and Gloria Johnson of Poughkeepsie and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn is predeceased by 2 brothers, Leroy (Eggy) Johnson and Ralph (McGee) Johnson and a great-granddaughter Ayiesha Poskitt. Carolyn was "The Matriarch" of the neighborhood and The Rock of her family, there will never be another Carolyn Cummings. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.









