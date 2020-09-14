1/1
Carolyn M. (Johnson) Cummings
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn M. (Johnson) Cummings

Poughkeepsie - Carolyn M. (Johnson) Cummings, A.K.A Sis, of Poughkeepsie, NY entered into eternal peace on Tuesday September 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Cancer. Born on December 24, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Cooley) Johnson. On November 19, 1960 she married the love of her life, the late William A. Cummings and were together for 55 years until his passing on September 5, 2017 and now has joined him in heaven. Carolyn was a beautician by trade; however she served and inspired many people as a deli clerk and so much more. In addition to her only daughter, Helen Bradley, who resides at home, she is also survived by a longtime companion of Helen's, Michael Heuer, 4 granddaughters; Ailiya (Thomas) Poskitt, Latisha (Michael) Bradley-Pratt, Iasian Braxton and Destinee Vittone. Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren (6) boys; Miguel Poskitt, Isaiah Bradley, Xzavier Bradley, Dominic Poskitt, Juide Hoose and DeSean Braxton, (2) girls; Serenity Hoose and Avalyn Poskitt. In addition, she is survived by 1 sister, Evelyn Johnson of Maryland and 2 brothers; Charles Robert (Bobby) and Evelyn Johnson of Stanfordville, NY and Eugene Emmanuel (Deke) and Gloria Johnson of Poughkeepsie and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn is predeceased by 2 brothers, Leroy (Eggy) Johnson and Ralph (McGee) Johnson and a great-granddaughter Ayiesha Poskitt. Carolyn was "The Matriarch" of the neighborhood and The Rock of her family, there will never be another Carolyn Cummings. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved