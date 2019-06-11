|
Carolyn Mary Quirk
Hyde Park - Carolyn Mary Quirk, 89, a resident of Hyde Park since 1964 and formerly of Watkins Glen, NY died on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Hudson Valley Rehabilitation & Extended Care Center in Highland.
Born March 18, 1930 in Watkins Glen, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Roma Fraboni Franzese. A 1948 graduate of Watkins Glen High School, she was proud of being a drum majorette during her school years.
After raising a family, Mrs. Quirk worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses, including the former Junior League Bargain Box in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park Florist, and the former Banta's Steak & Stein.
An active communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, Carolyn could be often be found in the church's Adoration Chapel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and Mended Hearts Chapter 5.
On September 1, 1951 in St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Watkins Glen, she married William Frederick Quirk. Her husband predeceased her on April 12, 1995.
Survivors include her five children, Mark and Matthew Quirk, both of Hyde Park, Lynn Doyle and companion, Timothy Dalbo, of Staatsburg, Tammy Quirk of Wyoming, and Patricia Lysenko and husband, Dean, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Doris, Daniel Doyle, William (Loralie) Doyle, Jeremiah (Tori) Quirk, Justin Quirk, Samantha Hover, William Lysenko, and Dean Lysenko Jr.; great-grandchildren, Avery and Brennan Doris, Aidan and Conner Quirk, and Amyah Mima; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Albert Franzese; and sister, Nicolina Biagetti.
Calling hours will be 2-4, 7-9 pm,Wednesday June 12, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday, June 13, at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
Carolyn's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Regina Coeli Church, 2 Harvey St., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.reginacoelihydepark.com), or, the Single Purpose Sober Club, 291 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.thesinglepurpose.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 11, 2019