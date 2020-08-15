Carolyn Nestler
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Carolyn Marie Nestler, 85, a lifelong area resident, died on August 13, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on August 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (Whalen) McKeown. Lyn was employed as a teacher for Wappingers Central School District until her retirement to start a family.
She was a devoted parishioner at St. Columba Church where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister. While her children attended school there, she was an active volunteer, participated in BINGO, and enjoyed being "class mom". She was on the Board of Directors at the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie and she volunteered at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Lyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their home on Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks. She loved her boat.
On July 29, 1956 at St. Denis Church, Lyn married Douglas Nestler who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Jo and Stephen Kraus and Michael and Tilly Nestler; her grandchildren, Liam and Maura Nestler; brother-in-law Bruce Nestler; sister-in-law Beth Martin; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Lyn was also predeceased by her son, Patrick Nestler, in 1998.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 12pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lyn's memory to the Patrick G. Nestler Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation, 80 Washington Street, Suite 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please visit Lyn's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.