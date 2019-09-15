|
Carrie McLeod Howson
West Orange, NJ - Carrie McLeod Howson, mother, activist, teacher, and poet, died on July 19, 2019, at age 84. Her energetic embrace of life and love and her infectious laugh left a mark on all who knew her, whether through fleeting encounter or life-long mutual devotion.
She died at The Cliffs at Eagle Rock assisted living facility in West Orange, NJ, struggling until the end to regain the language that was taken from her by a stroke a year earlier, exhibiting the determination and iron will that defined her life. Words were her foundation. There were few who could beat her at Scrabble; she was a walking dictionary and a stickler for grammar, one of the few people who insisted on the correct use of shall versus will.
Carrie Louise McLeod was born in New York City April 6, 1935, the daughter of Mary Louise Bonthron and Neil Roderick McLeod, then of Montclair, NJ. She grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, with her parents and brother Bill, two years her junior.
It was at Bennington College in Vermont that Carrie developed her devotion to teaching and her tireless efforts to improve the community around her. She began as an art major, but later turned her focus to American history, graduating in 1956 with a BA in social sciences.
Upon graduation, she moved to Washington, DC where she did fact-checking, proof-reading and layout for the National Education Association's NEA Journal.
In 1959, Carrie married Thomas Hector Weyr and moved with him to his native Vienna, Austria, where their daughter, Teodora was born. After their divorce, Carrie returned to New York where she attended Columbia Teachers College.
In 1966, she married John Campbell Howson, and they bought a 200-year-old farm house in Hyde Park, NY, where they would spend the next 33 years with numerous cats and a succession of dogs. There they raised their twin daughters, Susan and Charlotte.
In Dutchess County, Carrie made a name for herself with her support of the arts, activism on behalf of education and as a social services case manager.
After working for the Dutchess County Department of Social Services from 1974-1986, Carrie transferred to the Dutchess County Office of Aging/CASA, as an Information Services Specialist. She wrote a weekly column for the Poughkeepsie Journal on senior and home care issues and served as chairperson of the Council of Agencies Serving the Elderly.
She retired in 1997, becoming caregiver to John, who had Alzheimer's.
Carrie's passion for teaching and activism (She was a life-long member of the League of Women Voters) came together in the early 1970s, when she helped lead a successful effort to save from demolition a one-room schoolhouse that dated from 1845. Now known as the Little Red Schoolhouse, it has become a museum on the grounds of the North Park Elementary School in Hyde Park. As part of that effort, she helped found the Hyde Park Historical Society, for which she served as treasurer.
Her passion for the arts led her to a decades-long association with the Dutchess County Art Association/Barrett House, of which she served as president in the 1980s. She also served on the boards of the Dutchess County Arts Council, the Hyde Park Free Library, and the Dutchess County Association for Senior Citizens.
In later years, Carrie began writing poetry, self-publishing two volumes, I Took the Scenic Route and Silently Screaming. Her poems were published in several editions of Lips and she was invited to read at regional gatherings of local poets.
In 1999, she moved to West Orange, New Jersey. There, she remained active in lifelong learning, not only taking classes, but also teaching art history and women's history. She embraced the digital revolution like a teenager - there was nothing involving a computer that she could not do or fix.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill, and her husband, John. Carrie is survived by her daughters, Teodora, Susan, and Charlotte, and her three grandchildren, Mary, Christopher, and Diana.
No funeral was held because Carrie donated her body to science. A private memorial service was held by the family.
Charitable donations in Carrie's memory may be made to with acknowledgements going to [email protected]
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019