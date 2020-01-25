|
|
Catherine A. Newman
Poughkeepsie - Catherine Ann Newman, who was born in the City of Poughkeepsie on May 6, 1926 and lived there her entire life, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center at the age of 93.
She was predeceased in life by her parents Matthew and Elizabeth (Kirky) Crotty, as well as her two older siblings, Matthew and Marion Crotty. In addition to her many friends, she is survived by a niece, Betty Fox of Massachusetts.
Catherine was raised in Poughkeepsie during the Great Depression and a member of Poughkeepsie High School Class of 1944. Many of her classmates and friends served in the United States Armed Forces during World War II. She was in every sense a member of what has come to be known as the Greatest Generation.
Following the Allied victory peace and prosperity returned to America, Catherine joined the New York Telephone Company in Poughkeepsie. She relished reminiscing that she occasionally placed calls for the former First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt of Hyde Park.
She married Jack Newman, an ambitious young man from Connecticut. Together they would secure and grow an Avis Rent a Car franchise, headquartered in Poughkeepsie. At its peak, their franchise was the sixth largest Avis licensee in the United States.
Catherine enjoyed a long and productive life. She enjoyed daily walks in the neighborhood, as well her penchant for writing letters on her typewriter. Many endured her charming and spirited prose, but particularly the members of her community's Homeowners Association Board, where she lived for nearly thirty years.
At Catherine's request there were no services to commemorate her passing. Her friends and neighbors, however will gather this Spring at a day and time to be announced to celebrate and remember this remarkable woman.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020