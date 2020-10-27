Catherine Ann Robinson
Poughkeepsie, New York - Catherine Ann Simone Robison (Kay)
Catherine entered into rest on October 25, 2020; she was 91 years of age and was a resident at Wingate at Ulster, Highland NY.
She was born on July 26, 1929 in Peekskill NY to Salvatore Simone and Clementina Termini. She was the youngest of 13. She was predeceased by all of her siblings.
Catherine is predeceased by her husband Paul D. Robison, Sr, ;her children, Paul D. Robison Jr. and Richard L. Robison.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Mcdowell (Juan), Kathy LaFramboise, Susan Hardisty (Jim), and Glen Robison (Michele). She is also survived by 20 Grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Catherine served our veterans for 30 years as a Nursing Assistant at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Montrose NY ; she retired in 1992.
Calling Hours will be held at Timothy Doyle Funeral home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. On Thursday, October 29 from 10 am to 11:30. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 With burial following at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
Due to Covid masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at all services.
Catherine was loved dearly by her large family. She will be missed.
