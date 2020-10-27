1/1
Catherine Ann Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ann Robinson

Poughkeepsie, New York - Catherine Ann Simone Robison (Kay)

Catherine entered into rest on October 25, 2020; she was 91 years of age and was a resident at Wingate at Ulster, Highland NY.

She was born on July 26, 1929 in Peekskill NY to Salvatore Simone and Clementina Termini. She was the youngest of 13. She was predeceased by all of her siblings.

Catherine is predeceased by her husband Paul D. Robison, Sr, ;her children, Paul D. Robison Jr. and Richard L. Robison.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Mcdowell (Juan), Kathy LaFramboise, Susan Hardisty (Jim), and Glen Robison (Michele). She is also survived by 20 Grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Catherine served our veterans for 30 years as a Nursing Assistant at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Montrose NY ; she retired in 1992.

Calling Hours will be held at Timothy Doyle Funeral home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. On Thursday, October 29 from 10 am to 11:30. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 With burial following at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie.

Due to Covid masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at all services.

Catherine was loved dearly by her large family. She will be missed.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved