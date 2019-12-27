|
Catherine Bishko
Hopewell Junction - Catherine Bishko, 82, died on December 26, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess.
Born on February 3, 1937, she was the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Tomashowska) Tomashosky. On August 31, 1957 at St. George's Church in New York City, Catherine married Myron Bishko. Catherine had been employed as the Office Manager and Accountant for Croniser Construction in Hopewell Junction for many years. Following their retirement, Catherine and Myron moved to Calabash, NC where they made many long-time, special friends until recently returning to the area to be closer to their family.
In addition to her husband, Catherine is also survived by her children and their spouses, John and Jean Bishko of Poughquag, Steven and Carol Bishko of Poughquag, and Janice Bishko and her companion Dante Scirea of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Tianna, John, Kaara, Branden, Ericka, Brooke, Christopher, Sarah and Nicholas; her great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ava, Teagan, Audrey, Grady, Andrew, Maisie, and Sawyer; her siblings, Julia Tomazewsky, Irene Hetling, and Eugene Tomashosky; her sister-in-law, Ola Sawitsky; and many niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Bishko on February 15, 1962 and her brother, John Tomashosky.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice and the Wingate at Dutchess. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019