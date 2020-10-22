Catherine Brittis
Lebanon - September 15, 1981 - October 21, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved son, grandson, brother, and uncle, Justin Roy Suba, who died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and friends on the evening of October 21, 2020. Born on September 15, 1981, Justin immediately touched the lives of so many people. Although his own life was cut short by complications from an illness he battled with courage and dignity for most of his adult life, he will live in our hearts as the vibrant young boy he once was and the caring, compassionate adult he grew to be. It was his determination and spirit that allowed him to overcome adversity at every turn, which inspired so many. Justin may have faced challenges, but you would not have known that simply by talking to him. He would have never let such things interfere with his loyalty to those he loved and cherished so much, remaining dedicated to his family and friends until the end. He will be missed more than any words here can ever express.
Justin is survived by his mother and father, Debbie and Scott Suba; his brother and his partner, Christopher Suba and David Davenport; his sister, Christie Moreau-Mabile and her husband, Brandon Mabile; his nephews, Patrick James Davenport, Oliver Scott Suba, and Abel Amedee, and his niece, Sarah A. Thurman; his maternal grandparents, Jessie and Clarence Filipi; his paternal grandfather, Joe Suba; and an incredible extended family and several friends that he treasured so dearly. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lester Lavespere; his paternal grandmother, Doris Suba; and his maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Alida Vercher.
Justin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pineville, Louisiana. A Funeral Mass and memorial service will be held in his honor on a date shared with all. Services are being provided by Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana (www.gallagherfh.com
) and we request that you check with them for any updates regarding the same.
Justin was a kind soul, and he would be honored by acts of kindness and generosity in his name and memory. We all love and will miss him terribly.