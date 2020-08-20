Catherine Colleen Cherry
Beacon, NY - Catherine Colleen Cherry, 76, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away on August 19, 2020 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Madison, WI on April 25, 1944, daughter of the late Russell William Cherry and Thelma Marie (Best) Cherry.
Colleen attended Beacon City Schools, and graduated from Beacon High School. She worked in the maintenance department at IBM in East Fishkill from 1965-1995, until she retired.
Colleen was a longtime communicant of the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon; she loved cats, especially her precious two boys Sugar & Crème, who are sure to be welcoming her from the rainbow bridge.
Colleen is survived by her sister Christine M. Cherry, and her brother Craig Cherry. She is also survived by her 3 nieces: Heather Friese, Hilary Cammarata and Cynthia Cherry-Hunt; and her friends & neighbors.
Her Family & Friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, August 24th at 10:00AM in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, in Fishkill, NY. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com