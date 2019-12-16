|
|
Catherine "Gloria" Costello
Wappingers Falls - Catherine "Gloria" Costello, 89, of the Village of Wappingers Falls was reunited with her husband John of 65 years Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. September 22, 1930, daughter of Vincent and Anna Birkenmeyer. On July 2, 1950 at St. Mary's in Wappingers Falls she married John F. Costello.
A local resident all of her life, Gloria attended St. Mary's in Wappingers and later the Wappinger Schools. She worked at the Wappingers Bleachery after finishing school and was later employed by Wappinger Central School District where she worked at the Wappingers Junior High in the cafeteria for over twenty years. After her retirement, she worked at Holiday Bowl in Wappingers Falls, O'Leary's Smoke Shop in Poughkeepsie, and American Greetings.
Gloria was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, a member of St. Mary's Mother's Guild, and the Wappingers Little League Woman's Auxiliary. Most her life, she enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, and shopping. She participated in various bowling leagues and competitions. Gloria was an avid Yankee fan and attended many games. She was affectionately known as the, "white tornado" for her attention to keeping things neat and clean.
Gloria is predeceased by her husband John.
She is survived by her children Patricia McNamee and her companion Michael VanVoorhis of Fishkill, NY, Michael Costello of Oldsmar, FL, David and his wife Patricia Costello of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Kevin Costello of Palm Harbor, FL; her grandchildren Ryan McNamee, Michael Costello, Kate McNamee, Kelly and her husband Dennis Baccomo, David Costello, Bridget Costello, and Clare Costello; her great grandchildren Riana McNamee, Michael Hargrave, Mikala Costello, Camron Costello, Ella Costello, Jacob Baccomo, Gwenith Baccomo, Natalie Baccomo, and Joey Suriano; her great-great grandson Jaxon Caetano; her sisters Mary Rodriguez and Bernice Gruhl of Poughkeepsie; her sister-in-laws Jane LeRoy and Elizabeth Costello of Wappingers Falls; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Adolph "Birky" Birkenmeyer and sister Ann "Terry" Constantine.
Gloria was a beloved friend to many. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. So let us raise a glass of Pinot Grigio, Gloria's favorite, to a life well lived.
Family and friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home, 64 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, Tuesday December 17th 4-8pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, December 18th at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019