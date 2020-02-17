Services
Catherine Doyle


1933 - 2020
Catherine Doyle Obituary
Catherine Doyle

LaGrangeville - Catherine "Kay" Doyle of LaGrangeville, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Catherine was born in Brooklyn, NY to Francis and Grace Simpson on January 16, 1933. She graduated from Catherine McAuley Catholic High School in Brooklyn, NY. She met the love of her life, John "Jack" Doyle, at her Sweet Sixteen birthday party. They were married on July 26, 1952 and were happily married for 61 years until Jack passed on February 26, 2013.

Kay was devoted to her family and loved to spend time with them, especially the little ones who all adored her. Kay enjoyed to dance while Jack loved to sing, and they traveled the world together.

She is survived by her six children: Jack (Jenny) Doyle, Suzie (Bobby) Champlin, Catherine Wisseman, Dan (Lynn) Doyle, Patty (Ken) Kearins, and Lori Tompkins; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Ernest Sorady; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy O'Reilly. She is also remembered with adoration by many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, her seven brothers and sisters, and her son-in-law Richard Wisseman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 21st at noon at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Roman Catholic Church, 1925 NY-82, Lagrangeville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dutchess Outreach, 29 N Hamilton St # 1, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 428, Hopewell Jct.,NY 12533. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
